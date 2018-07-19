  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, michigan cellphone will

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — The Michigan appeals court says a young man’s final words written in electronic form can count as a valid will.

Before killing himself in 2015, a 21-year-old Berrien County man said he had written a “farewell” that was accessible on his phone. He gave instructions for how to get to it.

He expressed personal sentiments, requests for a funeral and instructions about how to distribute his possessions.

The man’s mother, who didn’t inherit anything, appealed after a judge said the electronic wishes would be considered a valid will.

In a 3-0 decision Tuesday, the appeals court said evidence “strongly supports the conclusion” that the man wanted the note to be his will.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s