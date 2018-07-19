Filed Under:detroit, Detroit Proud, photography, Pig & Whiskey, Seen in Detroit

Were you at Ferndale’s Pig & Whiskey Fest last weekend? So much delicious BBQ…AND terrific tunes from some phenomenal local (and national) acts. What more could you want?

Re-live Pig & Whiskey in these snaps from local attendees!

New to “Seen in Detroit”? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!

Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

 

Cooling off with @topherlaine 🍓🍦post BBQ #brunch

#pokeylafarge

BBQ

#pigandwhiskey #festiva #ferndale #summer18

The Messenger Birds at Pig n Whiskey #tacos

Treat yo’self 🤤🍨💕 #rolledicecream #summer

