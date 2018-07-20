SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The jackpot for Friday’s MEGA Millions lottery is now $433 million- the 6th highest in the game’s history.
No one matched the 5 numbers plus the MEGA Ball on Tuesday night when the jackpot was $375 million. After no one won, the jackpot initially grew to $422 million and has since jumped an additional $11 million.
If you want to get in on the MEGA Millions action you need to know a few things:
- Tickets cost $2 per play
- Players pick 6 numbers- the first 5 range from 1-70; the MEGA Ball is 1-25
- Players can choose their own numbers or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick
- Winners can get paid in 2 ways: Annuity (1 immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments), or Cash (one-time, lump-sum payment)
- The “draw entry” closes at 7:45 pm (Pacific time)
- The numbers are picked at 8 pm (Pacific time)
- The overall odds of winning any MEGA Millions prize is about 1 in 24
- The overall odds of winning the MEGA Millions jackpot is about 1 in 303 million
The last MEGA Millions jackpot ($142 million) was won on May 4th. Only two other MEGA Millions jackpots have been awarded this year: January 5th ($451 million) and March 30th ($533 million).
MEGA Millions is played in 44 states, plus Washington, DC and the U.S. Virgin Islands. California joined MEGA Millions in 2005.
The largest jackpots in MEGA Millions history:
- $656 million- March 30, 2012
- $648 million- December 17, 2013
- $536 million- July 8, 2016
- $533 million- March 30, 2018
- $451 million- January 5, 2018
- $433 million- July 20, 2018
- $414 million- March 18, 2014
- $393 million- August 11, 2017
- $390 million- March 6, 2007
- $380 million- January 4, 2011