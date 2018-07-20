  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) — A free, self-guided tour and celebration of contemporary art and culture is coming to Detroit.

Detroit Art Week is scheduled to run Friday through Sunday at various locations across the city.

Participants can visit a number of galleries and studios and take part in special programs and talks by the artists. The work of nearly 100 artists, along with 18 exhibitions can be viewed.

An exhibition featuring the works of artists Carole Harris and Allie McGhee will be held Friday evening at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

A Saturday morning tour of the outdoor Heidelberg Project and question and answer session with artist Tyree Guyton also is scheduled. The two-block area became known for its art created from vacant houses and shoes, clocks and other found or discarded objects.

