  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – A Michigan police chief has been chosen as the next police chief in Albany.

The Albany Police Department has been led the past 18 months by Acting Police Chief Bob Sears, who is set to retire next week. The Times Union of Albany reports Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan has appointed 50-year-old Eric Hawkins to lead the 350-strong force.

Sheehan says Hawkins’ experience as police chief in Southfield — a northern suburb of Detroit — made him the best candidate for the job.

The Albany Common Council has 45 days to confirm or reject the appointment. Earlier this week, the council approved increasing the salary for the next chief to $145,000.

If confirmed, Hawkins would be Albany’s second black police chief.

John Dale, Albany’s first black police chief, ran the department from 1989 until his retirement in 1995.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s