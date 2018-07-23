DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit business owner faces misdemeanor assault and battery after a security guard at the city’s popular Eastern Market says he was spat upon.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 50-year-old Robert Stanzler is named in a not-in-custody warrant. Stanzler of Ferndale has not yet been arraigned.

The spitting incident occurred Tuesday morning over a parking issue during an event at the open air market. The security guard turned over a cellphone recording of the incident to police.

Stanzler was taken into custody at the scene and later released.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Stanzler owns Detroit Mercantile Co. and is one of the co-founders of ‘Made in Detroit.’

The Associated Press was unable Sunday to find a home telephone number for Stanzler. Court records did not list a defense attorney.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.