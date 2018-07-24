  • CBS 62 Live Video

2018, detroit, national tequila day

Tuesday may seem like a mini-Cinco de Mayo celebration.

July 24 is National Tequila Day and restaurants across the country are pouring deals for the made-up holiday.

Tequila is made from the blue agave plant, which is found near the city of Tequila, Mexico.

According to a report by IBISWorld, tequila like rum, underwent a backslide in popularity over the past five years. But unlike rum, the research company has found tequila sales have rebounded in recent years.

Tuesday also is Detroit’s 317th Birthday, National Drive-Thru Day, National Cousins Day, National Amelia Earhart Day and National Thermal Engineer Day.

Here’s a list of 5 places across Metro Detroit to get your tequila fix:

  • Imperial22828 Woodward Ave, Ferndale, MI 48220
    (248) 850-8060 
  • Mex6675 Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301 
    (248) 723-0800
  • Calexico: 1040 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
    (313) 262-6361
  • Taqueria Mi Pueblo7278 Dix St, Detroit, MI 48209
    (313) 841-3315
  • BD’s Mongolian Grill: (All Locations) New southwestern flavors and drinks are coming today!

