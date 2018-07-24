Demi Lovato was hospitalized on Tuesday for a reported overdose on heroin, TMZ reports.

The 25-year-old singer was rushed to the hospital from her Hollywood Hills home and is currently being treated.

Lovato has been open about her past issues with substance abuse. Last month, she dropped a surprise track called “Sober” about relapsing. She had been sober for six years when rumors started to swirl about her relapse, leading to the surprise release of “Sober,” in which she apologizes for letting down herself, her family and her fans.

Lovato was recently honored with the GLAAD Vanguard Award for her activism.

