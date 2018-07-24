NORWALK (AP) — Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish Crackers because of fears they could potentially have salmonella.
RELATED: ‘Do Not Eat this Cereal’: CDC Links Honey Smacks to Salmonella
The company on Monday took the action after one of its ingredient suppliers notified it that whey powder used in a seasoning may be contaminated. The products were distributed in the United States and no illnesses have been reported.
RELATED: Some Ritz Cracker Products Recalled Over Salmonella Risk
The Goldfish recall covers Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel. The company has posted a chart with the product codes on its website.
RELATED: Salmonella Outbreak In 26 States Tied To Raw Turkey
The products can be returned to place of purchase for a refund.
Consumers can call customer service at 800-679-1791.
© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.