MICHIGAN — With the fall semester drawing near and higher levels of education correlating with higher median weekly earnings, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America. It was a Michigan city that topped the list: Ann Arbor, home the the University of Michigan, was named the most educated city in America in the study.

To determine where the most educated Americans are choosing to settle, WalletHub compared the 150 largest U.S. metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, across 11 key metrics. The data set ranges from share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to racial education gap to quality of the public school system.

Ann Arbor had the top percentage of diploma and degree holders at each level: high school, associate’s degrees and graduate or professional degrees. However, it also had one of the highest racial education gap, according to the study.

Click here for the complete list.