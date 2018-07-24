ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CBS Local) – A St. Louis woman with cerebral palsy has gone viral after video of her inspirational CrossFit workout was posted by her trainer.

Tiffany Eickhoff does tire pulls, burpees, and back squats, which are all exercises you’ll see from CrossFit enthusiasts at your local gym. A video of her dragging a heavy workout tire across a parking lot, with only a cane for support, was posted by the National CrossFit Facebook page.

“I always say I want to do everything everybody else does but I just may have to do it in a different way,” Eickhoff told KMOV. The Missouri woman and her trainers at CrossFit 314 in South County say they try to push Eickhoff past the limits of her disability.

The July 15 post has drawn thousands of reactions and comments praising her determination and inspirational performance. “I’ve had several people come up to me and say ‘you inspire me,'” Eickhoff told KMOV. “If I can inspire one person then I’m doing my job.”

Since starting CrossFit workouts, Eickhoff has reportedly stopped using her wheelchair and only uses a cane for mobility and stability.