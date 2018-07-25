  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:2018, macomb corruption scandal, Rizzo

PORT HURON (AP) — The father of a trash titan Chuck Rizzo has been sentenced to 90 days behind bars for his role in a Macomb County corruption scandal.

Seventy-one-year-old Charles P. Rizzo learned his punishment Tuesday in federal court after he earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud. He also was sentenced to two years of supervised release and fined $10,000.

His son, Chuck Rizzo, earlier this year was sentenced to 5½ years in prison for bribing public officials to protect his business. He paid off officials in Macomb County and stole $900,000 from the company, formerly known as Rizzo Environmental Services.

Also Tuesday, former Macomb County chief engineer James Pistilli was sentenced to 90 days behind bars after he earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery as part of the scandal.

