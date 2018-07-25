MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP (AP) — Authorities say they rescued dozens of people from a small island off of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula after weather kicked up waves in Lake Superior.

The Marquette County sheriff’s office says deputies responded Tuesday night to a call that several hikers were stranded on Little Presque Isle. WLUC-TV reports they spotted a large number of people on the south side of the island and brought in a boat to get them off.

In all, 37 people were taken back to the nearby mainland. WNMU-FM reports they apparently had walked across a sand bar to get to the island, but waves prevented them from returning.

Sheriff Greg Zyburt says the group was mostly adults and teens, but there were some children and a dog. No injuries were reported.

