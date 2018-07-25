LANSING — Hundreds of new jobs are being created in Michigan, state officials announced this week. Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. plans to expand manufacturing in Michigan and add 450 jobs under an incentivized deal by Michigan’s economic development leaders.

The company is expected to spend $465 million building a new facility in Portage near Kalamazoo, with production starting in 2024. Average pay will range from $70,100 to $93,300.

Michigan Economic Development Corp. officials said New York-based Pfizer, which has 2,200 employees in the Kalamazoo area, could have chosen to expand at one of a dozen other facilities, local news reported. The new 400,000-square-foot plant is needed because pharmaceutical companies must start making injectable drugs in sterile, self-contained production rooms under Food and Drug Administration regulations.

