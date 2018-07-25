HOWELL (AP) — A former director of a nonprofit Michigan pet rescue shelter has reached a plea agreement in an animal cruelty case that was brought after about 120 animals were seized by authorities.

Seventy-year-old Sharen Kizer of Howell pleaded no contest Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of animal neglect. She initially faced a felony animal cruelty charge. Kizer has been ordered to pay nearly $54,000 in restitution to the Livingston County Animal Shelter.

Livingston County Animal Control in December seized about 120 dogs and cats as well as a few birds from sites including Last Chance Rescue in Howell Township, about 45 miles northwest of Detroit.

An ex-employee of the rescue, Valerie Cunnings, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of animal neglect and was sentenced to six months of probation.

