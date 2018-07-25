Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is turning 81 years old this year and wants to give doughnut lovers in Michigan a “sweet” deal to celebrate. For just one day — this Friday — you can get a dozen “Original Glazed” doughnuts for $1 when you buy a dozen of any doughnuts at participating shops nationwide.

The doughnut chain is also offering for a limited time a new “Glazed Confetti Doughnut,” which will be available for just a week from Friday through Aug. 2 at participating shops. Check out one of these three Krispy Kreme stores around Michigan:

Troy

208 W. 14 Mile

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday

248-583-1901

Allen Park

15050 Southfield Road

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday

313-388-8533

Grand Rapids

2700 East Beltline Road

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday

616-464-1630

