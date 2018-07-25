Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is turning 81 years old this year and wants to give doughnut lovers in Michigan a “sweet” deal to celebrate. For just one day — this Friday — you can get a dozen “Original Glazed” doughnuts for $1 when you buy a dozen of any doughnuts at participating shops nationwide.
The doughnut chain is also offering for a limited time a new “Glazed Confetti Doughnut,” which will be available for just a week from Friday through Aug. 2 at participating shops. Check out one of these three Krispy Kreme stores around Michigan:
Troy
208 W. 14 Mile
6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday
248-583-1901
Allen Park
15050 Southfield Road
6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday
313-388-8533
Grand Rapids
2700 East Beltline Road
6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday
616-464-1630
