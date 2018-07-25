  • CBS 62 Live Video

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have put defensive end Ziggy Ansah on the physically unable to perform list.

The Lions also announced Tuesday that they have placed fullback Nick Badwen on injured reserve with a knee injury, signed linebacker Freddie Bishop and put wide receiver Andy Jones on the PUP list.

Ansah, who is back with the Lions on the franchise tag, hasn’t played a full 16 games since the 2015 season.

Bishop spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets. He appeared in five games in 2017.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

