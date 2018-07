DETROIT — A lucky Michigan Lottery player who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Detroit for Tuesday’s drawing is walking around with a ticket worth $1 million.

A lucky player matched the five white balls drawn – 01-02-04-19-29 – in Tuesday’s drawing to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at Dynasty Liquor, located at 8910 Puritan Street in Detroit.

Tuesday’s $522 million Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket bought in San Jose, Calif.

