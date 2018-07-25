MICHIGAN — Not even six months into his sentence at a high-security federal prison, inmates have reportedly assaulted Larry Nassar, which may cause him to be moved to another facility, according to reports.

According to court documents filed Tuesday by Nassar’s attorney in Ingham County Circuit Court seeking to appeal his sentence, he was assaulted within hours of being released into the general population in late May, the Detroit News reported.

Nassar’s attorney, Jacqueline McCann of the State Appellate Defender’s Office in Detroit, blamed the assault on Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina for allowing more than 200 women into her courtroom to give victim impact statements over seven days in late January, the report said.

“Instead of a proceeding to assist the judge in reaching a fair and just sentencing decision, the judge used the nationally-televised proceeding as an opportunity to advance her own agenda, including to advocate for policy initiatives within the state as well as the federal legislatures, to push for broader cultural change regarding gender equity and sexual discrimination issues and seemingly as a type of group therapy for victims,” McCann wrote in the filing about Nassar’s sentencing hearing.

