DETROIT (AP) — A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen employee in Detroit says she lost her job after posting cellphone video showing unsanitary conditions in the food storage and preparation areas.

Shakita Shemere told The Associated Press on Tuesday that a manager told her to leave Monday night as she was livestreaming the video on Facebook. It shows uncovered containers of what appears to be raw chicken in a freezer, dirty containers stacked for reuse and trash across much of the floor.

The 20-year-old Shemere says she made the recording after the manager yelled at her for screaming when she saw a cockroach.

The AP left a voicemail seeking comment from the restaurant’s manager or owner.

The restaurant was closed Tuesday. Detroit’s health department says management was cooperating and following cleaning protocols.

Popeyes’ corporate office says the franchise owner was working with health officials.

You can see the video embedded below:

The Detroit Health Department released the following statement:

“The Detroit Health Department’s Food Safety Team is currently on site and investigating the Popeye’s location at 14180 Gratiot. The location is temporarily closed and the Popeye’s management is cooperating with the Health Department and following all cleaning protocols.

The Detroit Health Department will continue to work with the Popeye’s location and it will work to make the sure the restaurant is in compliance prior to reopening.”

