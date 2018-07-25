COLUMBUS (AP) — Looking back, many of the men now realize the medical exams were more than just weird and uncomfortable. Some still aren’t sure what to call it, uncertain whether it meets the definition of sexual abuse.

Among the more than 100 former male athletes and students at Ohio State University who have told investigators accounts of sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor, close to a dozen have publicly shared their stories of being groped and fondled decades ago.

The investigation into Richard Strauss involves his work with athletes from at least 14 sports, and at a student health center and his medical clinic. Strauss killed himself in 2005.

Many of the accusers, most now in their 40s and 50s, are just starting to acknowledge and confront what they experienced.

