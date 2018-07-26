MICHIGAN — Amtrak is now bike friendly in Michigan. Starting Wednesday, bicycles will be accepted aboard the Amtrak Wolverine Service (Trains 350-355), with three daily round-trips between Pontiac and Chicago, via Detroit, Dearborn, Jackson and other stops.

There is a $10 charge, in addition to the railfare, and bicyclists must make reservations to carry their bikes onto the trains and stow them at the direction of the Amtrak conductors.

With this additional service, some of the most popular destinations across Michigan and the Amtrak Midwest network are now connected with bike-friendly trains. Ride the rails and connect to the trails, such as the Rouge Gateway Trail in Dearborn, bicycle friendly streets in Ann Arbor and Royal Oak, the Falling Waters Trail in Jackson, the Battle Creek Linear Pathway in Battle Creek, and the Kalamazoo River Trailway in Kalamazoo.

