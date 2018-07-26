DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-based philanthropic organization says it has provided $1 billion in grants to agencies, associations, communities and others.

The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan says the funds have been given out since 1984 to charitable organizations throughout Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, Livingston and St. Clair counties.

Nearly $11 million in grants were approved and distributed in the second quarter of 2018. Some of the funds will pay for English classes and workshops in the Asian American community, an adaptive leadership program for cultural sector leaders, and data and intelligence analysis for Detroit police to dismantle human trafficking rings.

The foundation says its permanent community endowment is built by gifts from individuals and organizations.

