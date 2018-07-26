  • CBS 62 Live Video

HOUGHTON (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has declared a second state of disaster for Houghton County following July flooding in parts of the Upper Peninsula that were still working to recover from June’s severe flooding.

flooding1 Governor Snyder Declares 2nd State of Disaster After Historic Flooding

The declaration announced Wednesday will allow the state to make additional resources available and open the Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund to provide more financial assistance.

Several inches of rain fell July 12 in the Keweenaw Peninsula, closing roads in Hubbell and elsewhere. Some roads that were repaired after June’s flooding were damaged again.

mdot3 Governor Snyder Declares 2nd State of Disaster After Historic Flooding

The June rains swelled waterways that washed away large chunks of concrete and asphalt, littering roads with debris. Some residents used boats to get around. After that flooding, Snyder issued disaster declarations for Houghton, Gogebic and Menominee counties.

Photos via MDOT/WNEM.

