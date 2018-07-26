Huzzah! Get ready to take a time travel adventure into the 16th century at the annual Michigan Renaissance Festival! We’ve put together a handy little guide with everything you need to know before you go to this year’s Fest! Learn about Theme Weekends, Discounts, and more!

10 am -7 pm

Saturdays & Sundays – Aug. 18th – Sept. 30th

Labor Day (September 3rd)

Festival Friday (September 28th)

mirf map Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

THEMED WEEKENDS

Get excited for this year’s Themed Weekends! With each weekend catered towards a specialized theme, there’s something for everyone!

Royal Pet & Ale Fest – August 18th & 19th

11th Annual Pet Festival

%name Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Featuring the 11th annual Pet Festival, Royal Pet & Ale Fest weekend is the perfect chance to enjoy the Fest with your prized pup! Pet Vendors will be on-site all day. Just make sure you download the pet registration form and make sure your check your leashed dog in at the Pet Gate.

 

Weiner Dog Races

%name Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Aberdare Valley at 3:00 pm

There is no entry form for this competition. To enter the competition, show up at this time and location to present yourself to our judges to be entered.

 

 

Pet Costume Contest

%name Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Aberdare Valley at 4:00 pm

There is no entry form for this competition. To enter the competition, show up at this time and location to present yourself to our judges to be entered.

Highland Fling – August 25th & 26th

Highland Heavy Games

Valley Aberdare – All Day

%name Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Brace yourself for the Highland Heavy Games, featuring the sheaf toss, hammer throw, stone put, and more! Amateur games Saturday, and Professional Games Sunday.

 

 

Flint Scottish Pipe Band

All Day

%name Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Catch the Flint Scottish Pipe Band (the oldest continuously running Pipe Band in Michigan each day throughout the festival.

 

 

 

Men in Kilts Competition

Igor’s Roost Stage at 3:45 pm

%name Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Got Scottish pride and a competitive spirit? Show off those legs or cheer loud for your favorite contestant in the daily Kilt Competition. Enjoy Scottish dress as we search for the Best Kilt in the Realm!

 

High Seas Adventure – September 1st, 2nd, & 3rd

Beard Competition

Wlydewood Stage at 2:15 pm

beard1 Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Do you have a beard worth boasting about? Enter the daily Beard Competition (with prizes for Longest, Fullest, Most Unique, and Best Trimmed).

 

 

Tattoo Competition

Wlydewood Stage at 12 pm

%name Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Have a tremendous tattoo? Enter the daily Tattoo Competition (with prizes for Best Color, Best Black & Gray, and Best Overall).

 

 

 

Knights on Bikes

%name Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Biker Discount! Show your motorcycle license at the Festival Box Office and save $5 on one regularly priced adult admission!

 

 

Wonders of the World – September 8th & 9th

Belly Dance Championships

Wlydewood Stage at 1:45 pm

%name Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Participate in the Belly Dance Championships! Try your hand at a 2-minute belly dance each day. Download the belly dance competition form.

 

 

Steampunk Invasion

Igor’s Roost Stage at 3 pm

%name Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

 

Show off your gears and gadgets at the Festival and participate in the Steampunk Costume Contest!

 

 

Dr. Who Costume Contest

Igor’s Roost Stage at 4:30 pm

dr Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Calling all Dr. Who fanatics! Show up this weekend as your favorite character for a chance to win great prizes!

Shamrocks & Shenanigans – September 15th & 16th

Irish Heavy Games

Valley Aberdare – All Day

%name Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Do you have the strength for the Irish Heavy Games? Amateur games take place on Saturday, and Professional Games are on Sunday, with such events as the sheaf toss, hammer throw, stone put, and more!

 

 Flint Scottish Pipe Band

%name Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Catch the Flint Scottish Pipe Band (the oldest continuously running Pipe Band in Michigan each day throughout the festival.

 

 

Men in Kilts Competition

Igor’s Roost Stage at 3:45 pm

%name Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Got Scottish pride and a competitive spirit? Show off those legs or cheer loud for your favorite contestant in the daily Kilt Competition. Enjoy Scottish dress as we search for the Best Kilt in the Realm!

 

 

Deaf Awareness Weekend

%name Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Available all weekend throughout festival at marked locations.

Harvest Huzzah – September 22nd & 23rd

BBQ Festival & Competition

Competition Sunday – Award Ceremony at 5pm.

%name Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Come out and indulge in delicious BBQ as local Pit Masters gear up for the Annual BBQ Competition!

 

 

 

Archery Competition – Front Parking Lot at 11:00 am

%name Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Test your precision and aim during the Annual Longbow Competition. Competition is $15 and includes your ticket to the Festival!

Festival Friday – September 28th

School Day

%name Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Festival Friday has been an annual tradition at the Festival for over thirty years. The Festival is committed to making this day a valuable educational experience and an enjoyable time for learning! Students of all ages have a chance to do more than study history in a book; Festival Friday gives them a chance to live it!

Download School Day Form

  • Students (Grades 1-6): $9.00 (Reg. $14.95)
  • Students (Grades 7-12): $11.00 (Reg. $23.95)
  • Adult Chaperones: $11.00 (Reg. $23.95)

 

Royal Masquerade Ball

Blackstone Castle from 6 pm to 10:30 pm

mask1 Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Join us for a fancy dress Masque Ball, Featuring a 6 course gourmet meal, champagne, music, dancing, door prizes and more! Enter your mask in the Masque Contest for a chance to win a romantic getaway for two! Ticket includes Festival Admission for the day. Event is 21 and up ONLY!

Purchase tickets here.

Ladies Shopping Day

lady Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Grab your friends and join us for a day of shopping and wine! Your discount ticket includes festival admission, glass of wine and a coupon book with amazing discounts from select Festival Artisans! Purchase your ticket before September 8th and receive a gift bag full of additional goodies when you arrive!

Purchase tickets here.

Sweet Endings – September 29th & 30th

Chocolate Festival

Valley of Aberdare – All Weekend

%name Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Stop by The Valley of Aberdare for our fan favorite Chocolate Festival! FREE samples will be available from local chocolatiers, bakers and other sweet makers!

 

 

Wedding Wars

Wyldewood Stage – Sunday at 3 pm

%name Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

 

Describe to us your love story and what it means to you to have your fairytale come true for your chance to participate in the Whirlwind Wedding Wars! Competition is open to Marriages and Vow Renewals.

Download the entry form.

Fencing Competition

Valley of Aberdare – All Weekend

%name Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

En garde! Stop by the Valley of Aberdare & cheer on the competitors in our annual Fencing Competition!

 

Themed Weekend Discounts

  • High Seas Adventure – September 1st, 2nd, & 3rd: Biker discount! Show your motorcycle license at the Festival Box Office and save $5 on one regularly priced adult admission!
  • Festival Friday – September 28th: all Active Military, Veterans, & First Responders receive FREE admission!
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s