Huzzah! Get ready to take a time travel adventure into the 16th century at the annual Michigan Renaissance Festival! We’ve put together a handy little guide with everything you need to know before you go to this year’s Fest! Learn about Theme Weekends, Discounts, and more! 10 am -7 pm Saturdays & Sundays – Aug. 18th – Sept. 30th Labor Day (September 3rd) Festival Friday (September 28th) THEMED WEEKENDS

Get excited for this year’s Themed Weekends! With each weekend catered towards a specialized theme, there’s something for everyone! Royal Pet & Ale Fest – August 18th & 19th 11th Annual Pet Festival Featuring the 11th annual Pet Festival, Royal Pet & Ale Fest weekend is the perfect chance to enjoy the Fest with your prized pup! Pet Vendors will be on-site all day. Just make sure you download the pet registration form and make sure your check your leashed dog in at the Pet Gate. Weiner Dog Races Aberdare Valley at 3:00 pm There is no entry form for this competition. To enter the competition, show up at this time and location to present yourself to our judges to be entered. Pet Costume Contest Aberdare Valley at 4:00 pm There is no entry form for this competition. To enter the competition, show up at this time and location to present yourself to our judges to be entered.

Highland Fling – August 25th & 26th Highland Heavy Games Valley Aberdare – All Day Brace yourself for the Highland Heavy Games, featuring the sheaf toss, hammer throw, stone put, and more! Amateur games Saturday, and Professional Games Sunday. Flint Scottish Pipe Band All Day Catch the Flint Scottish Pipe Band (the oldest continuously running Pipe Band in Michigan each day throughout the festival. Men in Kilts Competition Igor’s Roost Stage at 3:45 pm Got Scottish pride and a competitive spirit? Show off those legs or cheer loud for your favorite contestant in the daily Kilt Competition. Enjoy Scottish dress as we search for the Best Kilt in the Realm!

High Seas Adventure – September 1st, 2nd, & 3rd Beard Competition Wlydewood Stage at 2:15 pm Do you have a beard worth boasting about? Enter the daily Beard Competition (with prizes for Longest, Fullest, Most Unique, and Best Trimmed). Tattoo Competition Wlydewood Stage at 12 pm Have a tremendous tattoo? Enter the daily Tattoo Competition (with prizes for Best Color, Best Black & Gray, and Best Overall). Knights on Bikes Biker Discount! Show your motorcycle license at the Festival Box Office and save $5 on one regularly priced adult admission!

Wonders of the World – September 8th & 9th Belly Dance Championships Wlydewood Stage at 1:45 pm Participate in the Belly Dance Championships! Try your hand at a 2-minute belly dance each day. Download the belly dance competition form. Steampunk Invasion Igor’s Roost Stage at 3 pm Show off your gears and gadgets at the Festival and participate in the Steampunk Costume Contest! Dr. Who Costume Contest Igor’s Roost Stage at 4:30 pm Calling all Dr. Who fanatics! Show up this weekend as your favorite character for a chance to win great prizes!

Shamrocks & Shenanigans – September 15th & 16th Irish Heavy Games Valley Aberdare – All Day Do you have the strength for the Irish Heavy Games? Amateur games take place on Saturday, and Professional Games are on Sunday, with such events as the sheaf toss, hammer throw, stone put, and more! Flint Scottish Pipe Band Catch the Flint Scottish Pipe Band (the oldest continuously running Pipe Band in Michigan each day throughout the festival. Men in Kilts Competition Igor’s Roost Stage at 3:45 pm Got Scottish pride and a competitive spirit? Show off those legs or cheer loud for your favorite contestant in the daily Kilt Competition. Enjoy Scottish dress as we search for the Best Kilt in the Realm! Deaf Awareness Weekend Available all weekend throughout festival at marked locations.

Harvest Huzzah – September 22nd & 23rd BBQ Festival & Competition Competition Sunday – Award Ceremony at 5pm. Come out and indulge in delicious BBQ as local Pit Masters gear up for the Annual BBQ Competition! Archery Competition – Front Parking Lot at 11:00 am Test your precision and aim during the Annual Longbow Competition. Competition is $15 and includes your ticket to the Festival!

Festival Friday – September 28th School Day Festival Friday has been an annual tradition at the Festival for over thirty years. The Festival is committed to making this day a valuable educational experience and an enjoyable time for learning! Students of all ages have a chance to do more than study history in a book; Festival Friday gives them a chance to live it! Download School Day Form Students (Grades 1-6): $9.00 (Reg. $14.95)

Students (Grades 7-12): $11.00 (Reg. $23.95)

Adult Chaperones: $11.00 (Reg. $23.95)

Royal Masquerade Ball Blackstone Castle from 6 pm to 10:30 pm Join us for a fancy dress Masque Ball, Featuring a 6 course gourmet meal, champagne, music, dancing, door prizes and more! Enter your mask in the Masque Contest for a chance to win a romantic getaway for two! Ticket includes Festival Admission for the day. Event is 21 and up ONLY! Purchase tickets here. Ladies Shopping Day

Grab your friends and join us for a day of shopping and wine! Your discount ticket includes festival admission, glass of wine and a coupon book with amazing discounts from select Festival Artisans! Purchase your ticket before September 8th and receive a gift bag full of additional goodies when you arrive! Purchase tickets here.

Sweet Endings – September 29th & 30th Chocolate Festival Valley of Aberdare – All Weekend Stop by The Valley of Aberdare for our fan favorite Chocolate Festival! FREE samples will be available from local chocolatiers, bakers and other sweet makers! Wedding Wars Wyldewood Stage – Sunday at 3 pm Describe to us your love story and what it means to you to have your fairytale come true for your chance to participate in the Whirlwind Wedding Wars! Competition is open to Marriages and Vow Renewals. Download the entry form. Fencing Competition Valley of Aberdare – All Weekend En garde! Stop by the Valley of Aberdare & cheer on the competitors in our annual Fencing Competition!