DETROIT (Hoodline) – A new food court has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Midtown, called Detroit Shipping Company, is located at 474 Peterboro St.

The building, which is designed to look like a big shipping container, has a number of resident food stalls, including Bangkok 96 Street Food, Coop Caribbean Fusion and Brujo Tacos & Tapas. Three more spots are coming soon: Motorburger, Bread Meats Bread and 320 Coffee & Creamery.

Besides the food options, you can check out its art installations, listen to live music and shop in its pop-up retail spaces. Events also happen on a regular basis.

Detroit Shipping Company has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a three-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Jenny P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 15, wrote, “Wow what an cool concept! Very hipster. Great place to hang with friends! This place is a bar, cafeteria and a gallery. All in one! There’s indoor and beautiful outdoor seating.”

And Nicole E. wrote, “It’s a cool, hip concept. Second floor is decked out with paintings and some bar seating while you people watch the main floor.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Detroit Shipping Company is open from 11 a.m.–midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

