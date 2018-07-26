(CBS) – A growing number of food products are being recalled for Salmonella and other food borne illnesses.

“It’s just annoying to go to the store and not know whether my food is safe,” Ashley Teare, a Bryan parent.

The makers of Goldfish, Ritz cracker products, raw turkey products, and Honeysmacks have all recalled their products for Salmonella concerns. Wednesday morning, Kraft Heinz recalled Taco Bell cheese dip due to botulism concerns.

Julie Anderson with the Brazos County Health Department says food borne illness doesn’t always come from where you think.

“Most people think of it being raw, like egg products, but it can get on manufacturing lines,” said Anderson.

Anderson says most people won’t show symptoms of a food borne illness, but those symptoms include nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps. Symptoms start 12-48 hours after consumed a bad product and will be gone in seven days.

These recalls seem to be happening all at once, but Dr. Matthew Taylor at Texas A&M University says this isn’t a large number of recalls, and it won’t be the last time we see it.

“As we learn more, yes, that does broaden our concerns over food safety and what foods are potentially going to be problematic for causing food borne disease, but it also leads us to investigate new ways, new means, and new technologies for controlling,” said Taylor.

Taylor says consumers should take recalls seriously and use caution by checking labels and disposing of food that may be contaminated. You can check the companies website or the FDA website to see which products have been affected.

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. (via. KTBX)