A furious battle is shaping up in the United States Senate over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh will be questioned about his position on Roe v Wade and whether he would support overturning the landmark ruling that legalized abortion in the United States.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has said there’s every reason to believe Kavanaugh would overturn Roe, and President Donald Trump has said in the past that he will only appoint pro-life judges to the bench, giving pro-choice Americans every right to worry.

If the ruling were to be overturned, abortion regulations would vary by state. In Michigan, abortion would become a felony

Michigan’s 1931 law

Information analyzed by Axios shows that Michigan would revert to an abortion ban that was in place before Roe. While the state has a pre-Roe abortion statute, it has not moved to pass laws that would automatically make abortion illegal in the event that the ruling is overturned. According to Axios, South Dakota, North Dakota, Louisiana and Mississippi have such laws in place.

Click here to continue.