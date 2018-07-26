MICHIGAN —Potentially severe storms are moving across lower Michigan Thursday afternoon, from the metro Detroit area to the west side of the state.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible ahead of a cold front, especially during the early and mid-afternoon hours, according to the National Weather Service. A few storms may become strong to severe, the weather alert cautions, with damaging winds and small hail in some places. The storm will be moving east around 40 mph, giving way to a mild summer weekend with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 70s.

Take a look at the full weekend forecast:

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11am and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

