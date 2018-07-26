  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:july 2018, Michigan, weather

MICHIGAN —Potentially severe storms are moving across lower Michigan Thursday afternoon, from the metro Detroit area to the west side of the state.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible ahead of a cold front, especially during the early and mid-afternoon hours, according to the National Weather Service. A few storms may become strong to severe, the weather alert cautions, with damaging winds and small hail in some places. The storm will be moving east around 40 mph, giving way to a mild summer weekend with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 70s.

Take a look at the full weekend forecast:

Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11am and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Click here to continue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s