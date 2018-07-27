(CBS Detroit) The National Association of Black Journalists Conference (NABJ) will be held Aug 1-5 in Detroit with over 3,000 journalists and well known media celebrities like Tyler Perry, ET’s Kevin Frazier, ESPN’s Jemele Hill and others expected.

The region has been preparing for the event as the Metro Detroit Convention and Visitors Bureau created a welcoming video for it featuring Dan Gilbert, Mayor Mike Duggan, former Mayor Dennis Archer, WWJ Newsradio’s Vickie Thomas and others.

NABJ Welcome’s the public to their events. Find more information on the convention and volunteering below:

