  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, convention, Jehovah's Witnesses

BELLEVILLE (AP) — Thousands of people are expected to attend a Jehovah’s Witnesses regional convention series scheduled over weekends through Sept. 2 in Belleville, southwest of Detroit.

Sessions for the “Be Courageous” convention program will be held Fridays through Sundays at Belleville Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Admission is free.

Organizers say the program will feature discussions on practical ways to face challenges with courage, multimedia presentations and public Bible discourses.

Sessions begin at 9:20 a.m. all days of the convention.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s