(CBS Detroit) – City of Detroit Executive Charlie Beckham has run its neighborhood department, recreation department, water department, public lighting department and much more and is preparing to step into the bright lights of the big stage.

image4 Michigan Matters: Charlie Beckham

Beckham, 72, sits down with Carol Cain, Senior Producer & Host of “Michigan Matters” in an exclusive conversation as he talks about upcoming plans and an interesting move inspired by boxer Mike Tyson.

Beckham has worked in some way for every mayor since Coleman Young. He talks with Cain about his ups and down as well as the city’s.

It’s a conversation of Detroit’s past, present you won’t want to miss.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30 on CBS 62.

