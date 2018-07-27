MICHIGAN — It’s a tough race for any contender, but it looks to be a deadlocked race between two Republican businessmen wanting to take on U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow in the Nov. 6 election, according to a new Free Press poll.

If the Aug. 7 primary election were held now, John James of Farmington Hills would get 39% of the vote and Sandy Pensler of Grosse Pointe would get 38%, according to the poll conducted by EPIC-MRA of Lansing for the Free Press and its media partners.

Another 23% said they were undecided, making the race a toss-up, the report said.

James is a former U.S. Army pilot and Detroit-area business owner with endorsements from influential groups such as Right to Life of Michigan and the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.

Pensler is the founder of the Pensler Capital Corp. private investment firm. The turnaround specialist owns and operates four manufacturing plants that he said had faced potential closure when he bought them, including a Korex Corp. facility in Wixom that produces detergent products.

The Detroit Free Press poll showed James, 37, doing a little better in Metro Detroit, while Pensler, 61, is doing a little better outstate and among people who say they have already voted absentee.

