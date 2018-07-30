MICHIGAN — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has confirmed two additional cases of measles in Michigan for 2018, both related to international travel. It impacted residents of Oakland and Washtenaw counties.

Neither of these cases are related to the two previous Michigan cases in 2018, health officials said. However, all four cases were the result of exposure outside of the country, which officials say emphasizes the higher risk of measles during international travel and the importance of being protected by vaccination.

One of the ill individuals arrived on July 18 at 11:59 p.m. at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) at the international arrivals area of the North Terminal and did not advise officials of being ill, but was considered contagious at the time. Health officials are in the process of contacting potentially exposed passengers from the flight. Limited exposure to others at DTW may have occurred as this individual exited international baggage claim.

The second individual was not contagious during their flight or while at DTW.

Individuals who may have been exposed at DTW should watch for symptoms consistent with measles for 21 days after the possible exposure. If symptoms appear, contact your health care provider promptly. Please direct any questions to your health care provider or your local health department.

