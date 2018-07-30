  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) — A group of 12 individuals and organizations whose projects aim to strengthen their communities have been selected for a Detroit-area talent development program.

The New Economy Initiative says its Detroit Innovation Fellowship will promote and invest in so-called social entrepreneurs in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park.

Nine projects will receive $10,000 each. Participants also have access to professional development and mentoring.

New Economy Initiative Director Pam Lewis says more growth opportunities for social entrepreneurs are needed to ensure regional economic success.

The fellows include the founder of Building Community Value Detroit which teaches residents how to buy, rehab, and maintain neighborhood real estate, and the founders of Detroit Hives which uses repurposed lots to promote honey bee conservation and farming.

