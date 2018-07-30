  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) — Comerica Park and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit are partnering with a nonprofit to provide assistance for fans with sensory issues.

Both facilities have been certified by KultureCity, which helps sports teams across the country with sensory-inclusive programs.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation often are experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, post-traumatic stress disorder or other similar conditions.

Olympia Entertainment says event staff at both Detroit venues have been trained and certified on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle sensory overload situations.

Sensory bags equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads will be available to all guests who may feel overwhelmed. Fans needing a quieter and more secure environment also will have access to sensory areas.

