2018, Election 2018, john james, President Trump, senate

LANSING (AP) — Republican John James is highlighting his endorsement from President Donald Trump in a new TV ad in Michigan’s race for U.S. Senate.

James released the 30-second ad on Monday, three days after Trump endorsed him in the GOP primary over businessman Sandy Pensler. The election is next week.

In the ad, which will run on broadcast and cable channels, a narrator quotes Trump’s glowing tweets about James and calls James “President Trump’s choice for Senate.” James is an executive in his family’s Detroit-based automotive logistics companies and a veteran of the Iraq War.

The winner of the primary will face third-term Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow in November.

