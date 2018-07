Bet you thought we’d be doing a MO POP round up, huh? NOPE!



Re-live the fun of the Michigan Brewers Guild’s Summer Beer Festival in these snaps from local attendees!

New to “Seen in Detroit”? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!

Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

Beer MapQuest A post shared by Isabel Wanty (@iwanty09) on Jul 28, 2018 at 4:30pm PDT

Happy faces 😆 #gobrew A post shared by Zach Yetmar (@zachyetmar) on Jul 28, 2018 at 4:36pm PDT