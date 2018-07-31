MICHIGAN — Students will be going back to school in a few weeks, but where they live often determines the quality of their education, according to a new study that ranks the states with the best and worst school systems. Our state ranked No. 31 in the country, meaning more than half the states in the country have better schools than us.

Michigan’s score didn’t take a hit over test scores or drop out rates like some other states did, but it ranked No. 27 in quality and a low No. 44 in safety.

Source: WalletHub

The study by the personal finance website WalletHub compared public school systems in 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 measures of quality and safety, ranging from the pupil-to-teacher ratio to the dropout rate to median standardized-test scores.

WalletHub looked beyond academic performance and financing and took a deep dive into school safety, including cyberbullying; class size; and instructor credentials.

Test scores still play a big role in student performance under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, but states can determine how that takes place. Opportunities aren’t equal in all of the states, and that often comes down to the amount of money state and local governments are willing to spend for public education, according to the analysis by WalletHub.

