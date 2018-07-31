If you’re thinking about retirement, a new report suggests you may want to leave Michigan for greener pastures, like South Dakota. The financing consultant firm Bankrate, based in New York City, recently ranked the best — and worst — states for retirement.

South Dakota topped the list with particularly high marks for well-being and taxes — residents don’t pay income taxes and apparently live in the second most tax-friendly state, according to the Tax Foundation.

It may not be the top ranked place, but Michigan actually came in towards the top, ranking No. 14 in the country with its best scores coming in for lower taxes and low cost of living.

Here’s a breakdown of Michigan:

Overall rank: 14

Crime: 23

Culture: 27

Health care quality: 32

Taxes: 12

Weather: 40

Well-being: 32

After South Dakota, the authors said the best places to retire are Utah, Idaho, New Hampshire and, yes, Florida. Hawaii has the best weather while New Hampshire is best for low crime. Wyoming is best for taxes and South Dakota ranked first for well-being. Vermont ranked No. 1 for culture, Mississippi is best for a low cost of living and Minnesota is best for health care.

