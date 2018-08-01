Filed Under:2018, Police Shooting, prosecutor, Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK (AP) — A prosecutor says the fatal shooting of a man by a suburban Detroit officer after police say he sped away from a traffic stop was justified.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced the decision Wednesday. Leyton says the Royal Oak officer acted in self-defense and to protect others.

Police say the officer pulled over a car April 10 for a traffic violation, but the driver, Antonino Thomas Gordon of Commerce Township, fled and was spotted later in a fast food restaurant drive-thru lane. Police say the officer shot Gordon after he tried to flee again.

Leyton says in a statement that it’s “a very tragic incident for all involved,” but noted that Gordon’s “own actions … put countless lives at risk.”

Family members of Gordon have called the shooting unjustified.

