DETROIT (AP) — A judge says a class-action lawsuit against Michigan and Flint officials stemming from the city’s lead-contaminated water crisis can proceed but has dropped Gov. Rick Snyder and others from the case.

U.S. District Judge Judith Levy ruled Wednesday that the suit filed on behalf of residents and businesses didn’t claim Snyder knew of risks when the city switched to Flint River water in 2014. The corrosive water caused lead to leach from old plumbing.

Others dismissed include former Department of Environmental Quality Director Dan Wyant and ex-Flint Mayor Dayne Walling.

Those remaining include former state Treasurer Andy Dillon and Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon. Lyon also has been criminally charged, but his attorneys say he’s not responsible.

Levy also dismissed race, civil rights and negligence claims.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.