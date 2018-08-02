MICHIGAN — Gov. Rick Snyder has declared August Breastfeeding Awareness Month to help promote early breastfeeding success and positive outcomes, officials announced Wednesday. There are several goals of the initiative, officials said, including promoting higher breastfeeding initiation and duration rates, healthier babies and closer families.

In support of this effort, the Michigan Breastfeeding Network has announced a statewide initiative to provide continuity of care for mothers and babies. Supporters of this effort include hospitals, Women, Infants and Children (WIC) agencies, community stakeholders, coalitions, physicians and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Activities are planned throughout the state to draw attention to the importance of breastfeeding for the health and well-being of mothers and children. The Michigan WIC Program and MDHHS invite the public to join in the Breastfeeding Walk on Aug. 8, starting at 11:30 a.m. on the front lawn of the State Capitol. Families and young children are welcome.

Click here to continue.