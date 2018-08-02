  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, breastfeeding awareness month, health, Michigan, wellness

MICHIGAN — Gov. Rick Snyder has declared August Breastfeeding Awareness Month to help promote early breastfeeding success and positive outcomes, officials announced Wednesday. There are several goals of the initiative, officials said, including promoting higher breastfeeding initiation and duration rates, healthier babies and closer families.

In support of this effort, the Michigan Breastfeeding Network has announced a statewide initiative to provide continuity of care for mothers and babies. Supporters of this effort include hospitals, Women, Infants and Children (WIC) agencies, community stakeholders, coalitions, physicians and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Activities are planned throughout the state to draw attention to the importance of breastfeeding for the health and well-being of mothers and children. The Michigan WIC Program and MDHHS invite the public to join in the Breastfeeding Walk on Aug. 8, starting at 11:30 a.m. on the front lawn of the State Capitol. Families and young children are welcome.

Click here to continue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s