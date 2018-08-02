A black man who has been wearing a T-shirt with a “Caucasians” logo in New York to make fun of the Washington Redskins logo says he’s stirred up some negative reactions from white people — and he argues it has revealed the racial bias deeply ingrained in America.

The Hypocrisy of Racist Logos: Last weekend I decided to wear this shirt, I figured it would catch some by surprise but I didn’t expect people to be as trash as they were. pic.twitter.com/DW5n6QEmOl — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

Yahoo reports that 29-year-old Frederick Joseph, who founded the New York-based market agency We Have Stories, tweeted a photo of himself wearing the T-shirt, along with a number of stories of his interactions with people on the street. The Redskins logo is controversial for both the name and its depiction of Native Americans that many feel are racist.

“I wanted to see how people responded to the shirt — while there’s nothing derogatory about the word ‘Caucasian,’ there’s a certain privilege among some white people who haven’t been challenged on certain aspects of racism,” Joseph told Yahoo.

