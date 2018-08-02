MICHIGAN — With college students preparing for the fall semester and 10.7 percent of all student loans 90+ days delinquent or in default as of Q1 2018, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s States with the Most and Least Student Debt. They found that Michiganders have the 7th highest student loan debt in the country.

To determine the states that are friendliest toward student-loan debtors, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 11 key metrics. The data set ranges from average student debt to unemployment rate among the population aged 25 to 34 to share of students with past-due loan balances.

