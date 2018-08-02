Filed Under:2018, macomb county corruption, sentenced

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area businessman will spend one year and nine months in prison for his role in the bribing of a suburban official for help with a municipal towing contract.

Gasper Fiore was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Port Huron for conspiracy to commit bribery. He also was ordered to serve two years supervised release and pay a $10,000 fine.

The 57-year-old Fiore of Grosse Pointe Shores pleaded guilty late last year. He admitted to giving $7,000 to Dean Reynolds who was a trustee in Macomb County’s Clinton Township.

The government said the money was funneled through an executive at a trash-hauling company, who has also pleaded guilty to corruption.

A jury convicted Reynolds of corruption in June.

The federal corruption investigation has resulted in charges against 20 people.

