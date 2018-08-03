Filed Under:Kid Rock, Michigan, Real estate, Trending

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, MI — The sprawling 5.5-acre estate is listed for just under $600,000 in Bruce Township and features 6,000-square feet of completely renovated interiors. The 5-bedroom home comes with a 5-car garage, partly finished walkout basement, guesthouse, three-stall horse barn, tennis court, and pool.

kidrock2 Kid Rocks Childhood Home Is For Sale

With a cute red door, charming Midwestern coziness inside and wood details, the 1972 house is nothing like the the gritty Detroit streets or trailer parks Kid Rock describes in his music. In a nod to its famous family history, the home does have “extensive security and surveillance,” according to the listing.

