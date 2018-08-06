  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alleged Assault, detroit, officer

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of striking a Detroit police officer and driving away has turned himself in to police.

Police say the 19-year-old was in custody Saturday afternoon after the early morning hit-and-run on the city’s west side. Chief James Craig says the unidentified officer, with the department for about a year, suffered a brain injury and is in critical condition.

Police say the driver was speeding. His name hasn’t been released.

Investigators say the 30-year-old officer was working to disperse a crowd after a party.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s