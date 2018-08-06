  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, election2018, haley, Hillary Clinton, primary

BIRMINGHAM (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is backing Democrat Haley Stevens for a congressional seat in suburban Detroit.

Stevens is among five Democrats and five Republicans vying for the open 11th District, where GOP Rep. Dave Trott is retiring. The primary is Tuesday.

RELATED: President Trump Endorses ‘Star’ John James in Michigan Senate Primary

In an announcement Sunday, Clinton cited Stevens’ work as chief of staff on a government task force that helped rescue the auto industry. The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee says Stevens helped save 200,000 Michigan jobs and would protect gains made through “Obamacare.”

The other Democratic candidates are state Rep. Tim Greimel, former Department of Homeland Security official Fayrouz Saad, tech entrepreneur Suneel Gupta and radio host Nancy Skinner. Saad recently was endorsed by upstart New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

RELATED: ENTER: CBS 62 Click for Cash Contest

The 11th District covers parts of Oakland and Wayne counties.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s