ROYAL OAK — The public piano in downtown Royal Oak has been vandalized and police are looking for the public’s help finding out who is responsible. On Aug. 1, someone reportedly spread adhesive along the keys of the piano, making them inoperable. This is the first piano in the Royal Oak Public Piano Project that was placed in the fall of 2016 and it’s located outside of Gayle’s Chocolate.

This is the first reported incident of vandalism to the project, city officials said.

“We always know that the quality of our pianos will degrade over time, but to have someone maliciously try to silence one is disheartening,” said the arts commission chair Jason Gittinger. “This program brings so much joy and so many smiles to the community. I hope we can find this individual, so they don’t do this again.”

